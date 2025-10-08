Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.2% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $175.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,368,433.20. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,976. The trade was a 87.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,935 shares of company stock valued at $14,394,416. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $225.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $264.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.