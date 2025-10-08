Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,509 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 673.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.07. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

