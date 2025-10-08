American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $991,525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Tower by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,627 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,136,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,390,000 after purchasing an additional 831,247 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $162,127,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in American Tower by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,838,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,694,000 after purchasing an additional 743,617 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 target price on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

American Tower Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $186.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $234.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

