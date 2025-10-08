JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Holdings Trimmed by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,842 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPST stock opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 0.03.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

