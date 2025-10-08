SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.83.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $437.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.10. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $439.01. The company has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

