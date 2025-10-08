Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.83.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $239.58 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.