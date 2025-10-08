Petros Family Wealth LLC Sells 428 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Petros Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $188.95 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $189.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $455.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

