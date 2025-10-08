Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 685 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PUREfi Wealth LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.5% in the second quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.4% in the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 36,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $188.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $189.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

