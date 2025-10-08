Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $1,715,899,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,496,000 after purchasing an additional 584,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,393,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,680,922,000 after purchasing an additional 566,979 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,975,000 after purchasing an additional 457,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 453,335 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $440.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $461.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $450.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.43.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

