Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 14,475 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 385.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of MNST stock opened at $68.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average is $61.75. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $68.28.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.