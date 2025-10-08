Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 4,311 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $188.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.18. The company has a market cap of $455.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $189.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

