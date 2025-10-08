Merit Financial Group LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SPOT. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $652.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $731.16.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $679.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $364.26 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $696.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $666.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

