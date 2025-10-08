Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 503 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,727,678. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

