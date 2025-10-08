DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 57,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 35,789 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,600. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,727,678. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

