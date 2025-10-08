Grimes & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 2,313 Amphenol Corporation $APH

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $124.52 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $126.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.63 and a 200 day moving average of $95.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,250. This represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,449,840. The trade was a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

