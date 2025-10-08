Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 695.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 73,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 44.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 99,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.0% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.0%

XOM stock opened at $114.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $124.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $486.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

