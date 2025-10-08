Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,002 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $142.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.14. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.57.

View Our Latest Report on American Water Works

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.