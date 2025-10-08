Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,364 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 994.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 232.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 128.6% in the first quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 29.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $213.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.60.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $173.50 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.36 and a fifty-two week high of $201.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

