Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Raises Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $606.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.72. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $621.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.77.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GEV. Melius Research set a $740.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $605.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.50.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

