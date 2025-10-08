Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 1,703 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,633,000 after buying an additional 111,822 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.8% during the first quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 37,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,677,000 after buying an additional 1,652,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $119.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.45. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $120.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3462 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

