Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires 4,905 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
NYSE BTI opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $59.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
