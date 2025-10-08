iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $244.16 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $248.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.51.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

