Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.2% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $161.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total transaction of $686,570.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,430.69. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $363,100.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,083.66. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,874 shares of company stock valued at $42,187,714 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.20.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

