Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Holdings Raised by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,137,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,896 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 4.3% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $308,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $50.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.6481 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

