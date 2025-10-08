Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 338 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Northern Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $371.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

