Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 323 Shares of Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 94,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,340,000 after buying an additional 62,134 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 7,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARES. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ares Management from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $22,971,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,430,639. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $148.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.64 and its 200 day moving average is $167.38. Ares Management Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.63 and a 12-month high of $200.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.96%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

