Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,377 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Marriott International by 194.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,242,000 after buying an additional 1,129,555 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $266,084,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marriott International by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,809,000 after purchasing an additional 766,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,059,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marriott International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,298,000 after purchasing an additional 654,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.7%

MAR stock opened at $267.45 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.71. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

