Citigroup Inc. $C Position Boosted by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after buying an additional 9,334,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $578,100,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,523,000 after buying an additional 6,026,268 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after buying an additional 2,539,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2,230.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,630,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,726,000 after buying an additional 2,517,459 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.34. The company has a market cap of $179.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $105.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

