Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,141 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two West Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $51.34.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

