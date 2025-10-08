iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY stock opened at $142.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

