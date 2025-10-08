Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,172 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

