Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DFGP opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.19. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

