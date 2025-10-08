iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $139.87 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $141.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

