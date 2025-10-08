Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368,058 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,718 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,606,710.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,705,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 213.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,891,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,398 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 10.8%

BATS QUAL opened at $195.75 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

