BankPlus Trust Department Purchases 1,162 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

BankPlus Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,505,367,000 after acquiring an additional 925,674 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,144,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,286 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,609,000 after acquiring an additional 220,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,714,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,456,000 after acquiring an additional 57,312 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,414,000 after purchasing an additional 186,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $175.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.39.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. Truist Financial set a $199.00 target price on Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.44.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

