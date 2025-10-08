BankPlus Trust Department Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

BankPlus Trust Department raised its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in Danaher were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 77.3% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $208.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $149.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.32. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $279.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.74.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

