Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stake Cut by Penney Financial LLC

Penney Financial LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 17.8% of Penney Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $329.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $331.99. The firm has a market cap of $546.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.31.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

