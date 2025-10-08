BankPlus Trust Department Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

BankPlus Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 136.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,868.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $282,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 228,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 70,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $45.38.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

