BankPlus Trust Department Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

BankPlus Trust Department cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 443,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,584,000 after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 129,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of EFA opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average of $88.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $95.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.