iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Shares Sold by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,126,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,854,000 after buying an additional 218,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,831,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,357,000 after buying an additional 82,835 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,534,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,465,000 after buying an additional 798,167 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,518,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,118,000 after buying an additional 242,455 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,588,000 after buying an additional 305,749 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.57.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

