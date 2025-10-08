Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,514,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,318,000 after buying an additional 55,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 773,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,727 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 802,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,121,000 after acquiring an additional 49,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 678,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $301.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $306.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

