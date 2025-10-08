BankPlus Trust Department Sells 191 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

BankPlus Trust Department cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 521.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 60.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,316.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after acquiring an additional 35,754 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.3%

MRK opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

