TPG Financial Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in Trane Technologies plc $TT

TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 23.4% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

TT opened at $422.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $419.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.