Friedenthal Financial Buys Shares of 13,288 CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,288 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 503.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,896,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $128,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,257 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 409,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 648,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 129,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,981,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $608,481,000 after buying an additional 183,813 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $231,808,000 after buying an additional 572,533 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. UBS Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The company had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

