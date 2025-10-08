WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $36.17 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

WestEnd Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 40,775 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $36,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.2%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $227.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.39 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a market capitalization of $256.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.57.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $16,664,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 646,613,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,288,386,150.84. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,509,379 shares of company stock worth $605,554,413. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

