iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Holdings Trimmed by Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

