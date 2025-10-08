D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS Shares Bought by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC raised its position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,285,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,721 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,068,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,741 shares in the last quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. now owns 4,627,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,597,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 619,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the first quarter worth about $8,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $143,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,769.35. This represents a 18.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $815,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,599,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,072,029.30. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,740. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on D-Wave Quantum
D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance
NYSE QBTS opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 42.99 and a quick ratio of 42.86. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20.
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,263.92% and a negative return on equity of 118.87%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
D-Wave Quantum Company Profile
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than D-Wave Quantum
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- EA’s $55 Billion Deal Spurs a Shake-Up in the Gaming Sector
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- These Are the 3 Hottest Sectors for Q3 Earnings Growth
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- AMD Could Double From Here—Thanks to Its Blockbuster OpenAI Deal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QBTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.