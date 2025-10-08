D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS Shares Bought by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC raised its position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,285,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,721 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,068,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,741 shares in the last quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. now owns 4,627,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,597,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 619,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the first quarter worth about $8,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $143,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,769.35. This represents a 18.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $815,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,599,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,072,029.30. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,740. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QBTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

NYSE QBTS opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 42.99 and a quick ratio of 42.86. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,263.92% and a negative return on equity of 118.87%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

