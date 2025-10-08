Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F lessened its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Xylem makes up approximately 2.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Xylem were worth $14,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Xylem by 689.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,708,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,074,000 after buying an additional 3,239,203 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $99,726,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Xylem by 390.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,021,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,009,000 after buying an additional 813,100 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $89,828,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in Xylem by 13.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,366,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,906,000 after buying an additional 531,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,861.72. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.90. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

