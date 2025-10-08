Madden Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 216 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.10 and its 200-day moving average is $108.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

