Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 36 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Madden Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,873,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,740,000 after purchasing an additional 907,073 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,995,000 after purchasing an additional 161,350 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 475,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,605,000 after purchasing an additional 97,941 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 447,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,589,000 after purchasing an additional 87,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 389,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $337.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $170.11 and a 1-year high of $348.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.84.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

